Will Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ Be Livestreamed?

Beyoncé enjoyed the opening night of her Renaissance World Tour on Wednesday, May 10, at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. The Beyhive has been clamoring for videos from the album since it arrived last July. Beyoncé delivered visually compelling tour merch, and her tour visuals provided an update on the album visuals: “You’ve asked for the visuals. You’ve called for the queen, but a queen moves at her own pace, b*tch. [A queen] decides when she wants to give you a f*cking taste, so get your fork and your spoon, if you got one.”

There is no official Renaissance World Tour livestream, unfortunately, but there are plenty of stories and footage from fans in attendance flooding the internet. The sprawling setlist from Beyoncé’s record-breaking discography alone makes FOMO inevitable.

According to Forbes earlier this week, the Renaissance World Tour is projected to earn Beyoncé “nearly $2.2 billion,” which is “some $600 million more than the $1.6 billion Taylor Swift could earn” from her ongoing The Eras Tour.

“Those eyepopping estimates are based on the most optimistic assumptions of the number of fans buying tickets at their concerts and high average ticket prices of about $700,” the publication relayed. “They also assume the artists take home a considerable share of merchandise proceeds and pay tour expenses of 20% of revenues — leaving them with the other 80%.

The report continued, “Renaissance could gross between $275 million and $2.57 billion from tickets alone by the time it ends in September. Beyoncé’s most optimistic ticket revenue estimate — $2.57 billion — is well above Eras‘ $1.9 billion most optimistic box office.”

Next up is Baudoin Stadium in Brussels on Thursday, May 11. The Renaissance World Tour will weave throughout Europe and the UK through June 27 in Warsaw, Poland. The North American leg begins on July 8 at Rogers Centre in Toronto and will conclude at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on September 27. See all of the dates here.