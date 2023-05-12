Though Beyoncé has only performed one night of her Renaissance World Tour, the Queen Bey has the Beyhive abuzz. During the first stop of the tour at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, Bey performed the songs from the Renaissance album live for the first time. She also gave the audience a taste of the album’s long-awaited music videos. But one of her crew members gave fans some piping hot tea.

In a TikTok clip shared by a fan who was in attendance at the Stockholm show, one of her crew members teased that Bey has plans to shoot a film of the concert.

“We’ll be [in Houston] for two days, and we’re gonna be shooting a movie there,” the crew member is heard saying.

As Bey is known to work in secret, she has not directly commented on the matter.

If this is true, the filming will take place on September 23 and 24 at NRG Stadium, in her hometown.

This wouldn’t be the first time she’s released one of her concerts to be available for home viewing. In 2019, she released Homecoming, a documentary of her 2018 Coachella performance, on Netflix. In 2014, she premiered her joint On The Run tour with JAY-Z on HBO.

Needless to say, we can’t wait.