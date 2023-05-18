Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour has given the Beyhive plenty to talk about since opening in Stockholm, Sweden last Wednesday, May 10. Whether it’s acknowledging the fan demand for the Renaissance visuals or tributing Tina Knowles-Lawson on Mother’s Day, Beyoncé is always the headline.

But on Wednesday, May 17, Beyoncé credited everyone making her Renaissance World Tour go. As expected with a tour this massive, there are a lot of names. People especially noticed one name, though: Natalia Bryant, the 20-year-old daughter of Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant, who tragically passed in January 2020. Bryant is listed as an intern for Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment.

Bryant, an IMG model and student at USC, previously appeared in Beyoncé’s November 2021 Ivy Park campaign. “Love you so much Auntie BB,” Bryant wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

Funnily enough, Bryant’s latest Instagram post, from earlier today, featured the hook of Taylor Swift’s “Bejeweled” as the caption. Moreover, Forbes recently projected that the tour will out-earn Swift’s ongoing The Eras. According to the publication, Beyoncé “could clear nearly $2.2 billion … some $600 million more than the $1.6 billion Taylor Swift could earn from Eras.”

The Renaissance World Tour is in Cardiff, Wales, UK on Wednesday night (May 17) before jetting to Edinburgh for a show this Saturday, May 20. Beyoncé will begin her North American leg in Toronto on July 8-9 and end it in New Orleans on September 27.