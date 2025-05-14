The Beyhive is frantically running out to lock down a Western look for the Cowboy Carter Tour. Just in the nick of time, Beyoncé has swooped in with a simple yet fashionable suggestion.

Today (May 13), the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer announced her latest collaboration with Levi’s.

In a limited-edition t-shirt drop, supporters can purchase Beyoncé’s reimagination of the company’s logo to mirror the double “i” used throughout Cowboy Carter. Fans can currently grab a tee in white with red trim or all black for $45 on Beyoncé’s official online store.

Beginning on May 16, the logo shirt will b made available global with the retailer, by way of their website Levi.com, the Levi’s clothing app, and in select Levi’s stores.

The Cowboy Carter Tour merch seeming features Easter eggs about future release Act III. But the new limited edition Levi’s t-shirt collection pays homages to the parties’ partnership origins, track “Levii’s Jeans” featuring Post Malone.

Beyoncé and Levi launched their collaboration with a series of teaser and two commercials (“Chapter 1: Launderette” and “Chapter 2: Pool Hall“) emphasizing the brand’s rich denim legacy. Now, their new t-shirt collaboration shows off another staple in Levi’s longline of causal goodies.

The Beyoncé X Levi’s Graphic Essential Sporty Ringer tees are available now. Find more information here.