Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles doesn’t hesitate to protect her famed daughter from public ridicule. So, when she issued a response to Dolly Parton’s thoughts on Cowboy Carter not receiving any nominations for the CMA Awards fans figured it was another day of a momma bear defending her cub. However, according to Tina the now viral post didn’t actually come from her.

Yesterday (September 20), Tina Knowles addressed the upload in The Neighborhood Talk‘s comment section (viewable here), writing: “This is fake. Not from me!”

The message in question read: “Oh Ms. Dolly, we love you, but Bey did spend her WHOLE life workin’ hard, since she was 9! She got country roots too. She’s mastered her craft and broken records in EVERY genre. So sayin’ she didn’t ‘spend her life’ in country music dismisses all that work she put in.”

Although Tina claims she didn’t post a response to Dolly Parton’s defense of the CMA Awards, Beyoncé’s father and former manager Matthew Knowles has spoken out. During a conversation with TMZ, Matthew called out the CMA Awards voting committee. “[The voters are] showing it still comes down to white and Black,” he said. “There’s more white people in America, and unfortunately they don’t vote based on ability and achievements, it’s still sometimes a white and Black thing.”

Beyoncé, herself, still hasn’t addressed the CMA Awards nomination list.