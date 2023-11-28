Beyoncé’s Mother Tina Knowles Shot Down ‘Bozos’ Who Accused The Star Of Bleaching Her Skin

Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles has long been a protective force in her daughter’s life and this week, she once again stepped into that role to defend Beyoncé from a malicious rumor circulating online in the wake of the premiere event for Beyoncé’s Renaissance film.

After some fans observed that the star looked paler than normal in the photo of herself she posted from the premiere, Momma Tina clapped back, calling those critics self-hating “bozos” promoting a long-debunked, toxic narrative about her daughter.

Comments and gossip rags accused Beyoncé of lightening her skin with editing tools, with some going as far as speculating that she was bleaching it to look white. Knowles also noted that TMZ reached out to Beyoncé’s stylist for a comment about the responses to her premiere look, calling out the reporter’s “entitlement.”

For what it’s worth, Beyonce is a lighter-skinned Black woman at an event where many of the photographers likely had their cameras and lighting set up to capture a wide range of skin tones, including very dark ones which are frequently underlit in mass media. Combine that with Beyoncé’s wardrobe — a silver dress and complementary platinum blonde wig — and the way the photo turned out makes perfect sense.

Is nobody going to discuss how this woman has bleached herself raw? It’s disgusting. https://t.co/ACLWrou7bU — 🇧🇧🇬🇾 (@bajanbadness_) November 26, 2023

This isn’t the first time Beyoncé has been the center of colorist/colorism comments online. A few years ago, her father Matthew Knowles told Ebony that at least some of Beyoncé’s success is due to colorism.

Beyoncé herself has made efforts to uplift Black women of all shades through songs like “Brown Skin Girl,” her previous film Black Is King, and the shout-out to her mom’s native Louisiana roots in “Formation,” among others.

You can read Tina Knowles’ full post below.