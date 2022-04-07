BIA Teases Her Next Single, A Surprising Collaboration With J Cole

“Whole Lotta Money” rapper BIA has been receiving a lot of attention in the wake of her viral favorite single. The single not only caused some stores to sell out of the Bottega Veneta shoes she name-checks on the song but it was also one of the first songs Nicki Minaj blessed with a verse for its remix as she edged her way back into rap’s spotlight. BIA didn’t stop there; in the months since, she’s released more well-received singles including the G Herbo-featuring “Besito” and the MC Hammer-sampling “Can’t Touch This.”

Her next single has the potential to be her biggest to date, though. The Beantown rapper teased her next single, “London,” on Instagram, revealing an intriguing collaborator: none other than Dreamville founder J. Cole. Cole’s been on a mercenary streak of late that rivals his features run from 2020. He has raised eyebrows and boggled minds on tracks with both frequent collaborators like Wale (“Poke It Out“) and newcomers such as Benny The Butcher (“Johnny P’s Caddy“) and YG (“Scared Money” with Moneybagg Yo).

As with YG, a collaboration with BIA seems very left-field for Cole, but considering that his verse on “Scared Money” was one of his best-received ever, there’s a lot of reason to be hopeful for his “London” appearance. On the other hand, if BIA somehow issues a verse that manages to keep up with — let alone upstage — Cole, it could be her Nicki Minaj “Monster” moment, launching her to a new level of respect and popularity. Basically, it’s a win-win for the up-and-comer — and fans of hip-hop, in general.

“London” is due 4/8.