A successful doesn’t always just affect the artist who made it; sometimes it can also help others make money as well. A good example of this is BIA’s hit song “Whole Lotta Money.” The track, from her 2020 EP For Certain, originally gained popularity as a viral song on TikTok. But months later a remix featuring Nicki Minaj made it even bigger. And it affected others as well, as BIA recently revealed.

Not the store clerk at Bottega saying the heels are sold out bc of the song 😂🧡 — BIA (@BIABIA) August 17, 2021

Fans of the rapper have been rushing to a certain store to purchase a pair of Bottega Veneta heels, the same luxury brand that BIA mentions in “Whole Lotta Money.” Apparently so many rushed to the store that they’re having trouble keeping that line in stock.

“Not the store clerk at Bottega saying the heels are sold out bc of the song,” the rapper wrote in a tweet Wednesday morning.

In the song, BIA is fulsome in her praise of these shoes. “I put on my jewelry just to go to the bodega / And I keep it with me just so that I’m feeling safer,” she raps. “Fendi on my body, but my feet is in Bottega / B*tch, I’m getting money, give a f*ck about a hater.”

