This year is building up to be the year of Nicki Minaj and in just a matter of months, the rapper already has a number of memorable moments to be proud of. Her latest one comes through a surprise remix of BIA’s viral track, “Whole Lotta Money.” The track that has helped greatly in boosting the Boston native’s popularity, but the new remix with Nicki will only increase that exponentially. On it, the two rappers deliver verses of their own before going back and forth on a third verse for the remix that maintains the song’s original production.

Nicki Minaj speaks on how she hopped on Bia’s “Whole Lotta Money” remix #NickiDay pic.twitter.com/O7lI6BYnqZ — Diet🥤Hub (@DietPopHub) July 9, 2021

The remix comes after Nicki teased something big for fans in the days leading up to the track’s arrival. “There’s something I URGENTLY need to share w you guys,” she tweeted, promising to go on Instagram Live to share it. She added, “This is VERY VERY VERY IMPORTANT. Love you guys so much.” As promised, Nicki held the Instagarm Live, which featured a live appearance from BIA who sat beside Nicki for the last 20 minutes of the livestream. Here, Nicki and BIA discussed how the remix came together and their prior interactions before engaging in a game of “f*ck, marry, kill.”

The remix arrives after BIA stopped by UPROXX Sessions to before the original version of the track which can be found on her 2020 project, For Certain.

You can check out the remix to “Whole Lotta Money” in the video above.