Despite saying he would conclude his feature run back in 2019, J. Cole has continued to lend his verse to multiple artists with the latest being Griselda’s Benny The Butcher. The two bring their talents to the reflective “Johnny P’s Caddy,” which is set to appear on Benny’s upcoming Tana Talk 4 project. The new song finds both rappers looking back on what they’ve done in their careers. They also take a moment to speak about their success and the impact they’ve had on hip-hop and the fans who listen to them.

Benny and Cole dropped their collaboration with a video that places Benny in the cold winter weather as he watches a man get arrested among other things. J. Cole is later seen with Benny inside in a house as he confidently delivers his verse to the song.

Tana Talk 4 will certainly be one of many offerings from the Griselda camp in 2022. The project has yet to receive a release date, but it’ll be Benny’s first full-length drop since his Burden Of Proof project back in 2020, an effort that was heralded as one of the best hip-hop releases of that year. In between then and now, Benny also dropped The Plugs I Met 2 tape, a sequel to the 2019 project.

You can listen to “Johnny P’s Caddy” in the video above.