Riding the wave of the success of her viral hit “Whole Lotta Money,” Boston rapper BIA follows up with a new single, “Can’t Touch This,” from the recently released deluxe version of her debut album, For Certain. Produced by DJ Pharoah, IROCC, and London Jae, the single samples Kelis’ 2003 hit “Milkshake” while borrowing some lyrical inspiration from MC Hammer’s signature hit of the same name. The result is a confident, surprisingly smooth club anthem BIA used to assert her supremacy.

Naturally, the video also borrows some visual cues from its sonic inspiration, while giving the diner concept of Kelis’ video for “Milkshake” a modern-day update. Instead of a fast-casual eatery bringing all the boys to the yard, BIA brings the yard to the boys via her BIA Shakes food truck. She also shoots scenes in a laundromat and on a pastel dollhouse’s well-manicured lawn, surrounded by colorfully dressed dancers the whole way through.

BIA’s breakout year has not only seen her receive a rare co-sign from the former regent of hip-hop Nicki Minaj on the “Whole Lotta Money” remix, but also an invitation from T-Pain to join him and Kehlani on their remix of “I Like Dat.” Additionally, BIA’s other single from the album, “Besito,” is gaining steam as she enters the home stretch of Don Toliver’s Life Of A Don Tour.

Watch BIA’s “Can’t Touch This” video above.

For Certain Deluxe is out now on Epic Records. Get it here.