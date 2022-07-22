Big Sean and Jhene Aiko are fully leaning into this whole pregnancy thing. After Jhene shared her first set of maternity photos — which had a spacey theme very in line with the content of her music and general demeanor — last week, the couple followed up this week with some new photos featuring both of them. Today, they shared a new photo in which Big Sean strips down and joins his partner, who is radiant and accented with golden rays of celestial energy. Which, again, fits her whole thing. In the comments on Instagram, Sean jokes that they “tried to post this so many times”; maybe the IG filters were against all the (tasteful) nudity.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgSpImTvC2m/

The couple’s fans now wonder which will arrive first: the baby or their follow-up Twenty88 album, which they said they were working on as recently as February of this year. In the meantime, they’ve been plenty busy individually, with festival appearances at Smokin’ Grooves and Sol Blume for Jhene, as well as a recent collaboration with fellow LA-based singer August 08, “Water Sign” (also, check out August’s latest EP, Towards The Moon, in full, as its well worth the listen). Big Sean, meanwhile, most recently contributed a verse to Ellie Goulding’s “Easy Lover.”