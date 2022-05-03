This past weekend, Sol Blume festival returned to Sacramento, CA for the time since 2019. Held at Discovery Park – with its sweeping 300-acre riverfront grounds – the third edition of the festival saw a powerful, all-female headlining bill in Jazmine Sullivan, Jorja Smith, Summer Walker and Jhene Aiko.

In recent years, we’ve seen lineup figures cross the 30 percent mark of female-led acts on the bill, but that number seldom affects the headlining slate, which is typically dominated by male artists. Some festivals recently made it a priority to feature female-led acts in at least half of the bill, but when it comes to hip-hop/R&B, that effort is generally negligible. Sol Blume is (hopefully) pioneering a new trend in booking multiple women to headline festivals across all genres.

Day 1 of the festival kicked off with perfect weather and R&B stars like Ravyn Lenae, Lauren Jauregui, and Lucky Daye. West Coast rappers Buddy and D Smoke brought some balancing hip-hop energy across the two festival stages before DVSN, Majid Jordan, Alina Baraz, Jazmine Sullivan, and Jorja Smith took over for some nighttime, sing-along R&B vibes. Sol Blume producers made a note to make sure none of the set times overlapped across the two stages, so ticket holders truly got their money’s worth being able to catch every act on their wish list.

Day 2’s energy was just as high as Day 1, with West Coast stars like Rexx Life Raj, Victoria Monet, Tinashe, BLXST, and Syd packing Discovery Park and priming the thousands in attendance for two of R&B’s biggest stars of today: Summer Walker and Jhene Aiko.

Check out our photo recap of Sol Blume below.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.