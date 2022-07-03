Big Sean and Jhene Aiko have been together on and off since 2016. However, their collaborations through music date back to 20131when Sean recruited Jhene for “I’m Gonna Be” from his 2012 mixtape Detroit. Since then, the couple has joined forces for numerous songs like “Beware,” “I Know,” “Same Time Pt. 1,” “None Of Your Concern,” “Body Language,” and more. Sean and Jhene even formed a duo called Twenty88 in 2016 and released a self-titled project. They recently said that the duo’s second project is on the way. While many people are waiting on that collaboration to come to fruition, Sean and Jhene have something — or someone — sweeter on the way.

Thanks to some pictures captured by TMZ, it appears that Sean and Jhene are expecting their first child together. It’s unclear how far along Jhene is in her pregnancy as neither she or Sean have confirmed or spoken about the child. If this proves to be true, the baby would be Jhene’s second child, as she is already a mother to her 13-year-old daughter Namiko Love Browner, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend O’Ryan. As for Sean, this will be his first child.

This is seemingly not the couple’s first attempt at having a child as back in 2020, Sean alluded to Jhene suffering a miscarriage. “Should be a billionaire based on the time off I’m not takin,'” he rapped on “Deep Reverence.” “Probably why the sh*t with me get crazy and we lost a baby.”

You can see the TMZ-captured photos of Jhene and Sean here.