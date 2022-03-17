Big Sean Sweetly Wished Jhene Aiko A Happy Birthday

Singer Jhene Aiko celebrated her 34th rotation around the sun yesterday. On her birthday, her boyfriend Big Sean sent her benedictions by way of Instagram, sharing pictures and video clips of the couple throughout the years.

“Happy Birthday to my best friend, my love, the most authentic, talented, healing, Creative, angelic person/Alien I know!,” said the “Bounce Back” rapper in the caption. “Im lucky to have you in my life and to be apart of yours, let’s change the world even more! I love you Efuru.

Aiko is an ardent Pisces, often referencing her birth date, the John 3:16 bible verse, and variations of the number “316” in her music. Her debut EP, Sail Out, contains a song called “3:16 A.M.” and on “W.A.Y.S.,” a cut from her Souled Out album, she opens the song singing “at 44 minutes ’til four, an angel walked up to my door.”

Last month, Sean shared plans to release a follow-up to his and Aiko’s 2016 collaborative album, Twenty88.

“We’ve been working on it for a little bit,” Sean said of the album in a live stream. “It’s coming along though.”

Aiko is set to perform a few festivals this summer, including the women-led Sol Blume festival and the inaugural Letsgetfr.ee Carnaval.