Kanye West (aka Ye) has said plenty of inflammatory things over the years — especially within the last five or so — but during his recent appearance on NORE’s Drink Champs podcast, he turned his ire against a new target. Where he usually rails against institutions, systems, politicians, and critics, this time he highlighted his long-running business relationship with Detroit rapper Big Sean, saying signing Sean to his GOOD Music label in 2006 was the “worst thing” he ever did.

Obviously, that comment got a lot of attention, as Sean had by then helped turn GOOD Music into a pop-culture juggernaut before leaving earlier this year — and not coincidentally, made Kanye a lot of money, something Sean himself pointed out on Twitter. Sean said at the time that he couldn’t wait until his own appearance on Drink Champs, and many fans agreed, eagerly anticipating news of his eventual response. That news arrived today with the usual Drink Champs episode preview shared to Instagram.

In it, Big Sean references Kanye’s assertion, and while he’s measured in telling the hosts, “I love Kanye, bro. I love him for the opportunity he gave me and all these things.” However, he says, “I thought what he said was some bitch-ass sh*t.” We’ll have to wait for the full episode for the full quotes, but you can check out the preview — in which he addresses his early hits all being freestyles and Dave Chappelle getting his dad high — below.