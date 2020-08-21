After putting the Brooklyn legend on blast earlier this year by letting fans know a Nas album was the way, Big Sean slides through with a verse of his own on “Replace Me” with Don Toliver from Nas’ new King’s Disease album. With Don Toliver holding the track together with a hook that samples Ella Mai’s “Trip,” Nas and Big Sean both lay verses that speak on the topic of relationships, with Big Sean’s verse alluding to his own relationship with Jhene Aiko. Sean references his relationship with the “Triggered” with the line: “You know I’m good at reading you I spent like ten thousand hours,” pointing to Jhene and Nas’ “10k Hours” collaboration from her Chilombo album.

Nas first announced his King’s Disease earlier this month in a trailer to Instagram, one that revealed Hit-Boy as the album’s executive producer. Soon after he shared its first single, “Ultra Black,” a track that caught more attention for its diss to Doja Cat than the song’s overall appeal, or lack thereof, to fans. King’s Disease‘s thirteen songs present features from Charlie Wilson, Lil Durk, Anderson .Paak, Fivio Foreign, ASAP Ferg, The Firm, AZ, Foxy Brown, and Brucie B.

As for Big Sean, fans are still awaiting the release of the Detroit native’s Detroit 2 album, which he announced back in March.

Listen to “Replace Me” in the video above.

King’s Disease is out now via Mass Appeal. Get it here.

