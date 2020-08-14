One of my favorite Old Black Man sayings is when they reply to a simple “how are you?” query with the oddly clever, insanely funny, “Man, same soup, just reheated.” There are variations on this: Sometimes it’s the same soup in a different bowl, but it’s nearly always enjoyable to hear the various ways in which they’ll remix this catchphrase to essentially say, “Ain’t sh*t changed but the weather.”

Unfortunately, I feel I’m starting to relate to this point of view way too much when it comes to what is rapidly becoming Black America’s other favorite pastime: Picking on Black women for their missteps instead of dealing with all their own emotional baggage. Just about two months ago, we were sorting through the fallout of J. Cole’s “Snow On The Bluff” and how it related to its presumed target, Noname. Now, just as it seemed the dust had settled on that particular kerfuffle, J. Cole’s idol Nas has come through with his own buzzy comeback single “Ultra Black,” this time openly naming Doja Cat as the subject of a finger-wagging line tsk-ing the “Say So” singer for her relationship to her Blackness. Same soup… You get it.

I like Nas, but a grown ass man attacking a woman ain't ultra Black. It's ultra lame. And I'm not even a fan of Doja Cat. — HelloPrecis (@helloprecis) August 14, 2020

Here’s the line in question: “We goin’ ultra Black, unapologetically Black / The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson Black.” That sound you just heard was the heavy sigh of thousands of Black women tired of having to justify their every move to the sort of men who call them “queen” all day but have much higher standards for women’s behavior than their own. A quick search of Doja Cat’s name on Twitter — which is currently trending, by the way — reveals two things: A mass of women exhausted that we have to have this discussion again and a whole lot of men kee-kee-ing it up at Nas’ line and the way they think it puts Doja Cat in her place after her recent chat room controversies.

So to rehash that particular fiasco, a few months ago, Doja Cat was caught up in a Twitter-bred scandal after being accused of participating in alt-right and incel chat rooms on Tinychat. Shortly after, a five-year-old song of hers titled “Dindu Nuffin” resurfaced in which Doja grapples with her conflicting feelings about her mixed ethnicity (her father is Black South African, her mother — with whom she grew up — is a white American). Due to the song’s title — a slur referring to white people’s mocking imitation of Black accents and our unfortunate history with the police — many assumed that the song was a confirmation that Doja was a self-hating Black person, rather than someone who had to come to grips with the complicated politics of our extremely racist society.

About that chat room: Not one shred of physical evidence was ever presented that it really was what Twitter commenters presented it to be. Not one. I know. I’ve been looking since then, because that’s how journalism works, people. Sources. Evidence. Facts. These things matter. That’s not how Twitter really works though. Remember playing telephone when you were little? You could start with as simple a message as “the sky is blue” and by the time it got to the other end of the line, filtering through 20 or so kids and being misheard, garbled, or outright trolled by the most mischievous of the bunch, it could be about how “ducks taste better than chickens.” Twitter takes one random person’s assertions and repeats them until they become accepted as facts. Also it’s pretty likely that the rumor was just started because horny teen boys were mad at Doja for not showing them her boobs when “Say So” hit No.1.

Since Doja Cat is trending here’s a thread debunking all the lies being about her. (can everyone like this/retweet so it shows up at the top of the trending page when you click her name🥺) https://t.co/FZxcDi5A9J — chris (@MakkkTruck) August 14, 2020

While it’s true that the few clips of the chat circulating online do contain some participants asking rather off-color questions, there’s no evidence that the speaker was a regular visitor, that Doja knew him, or that she was even really responding to him. She’s admitted before to having an offbeat sense of humor — something very few men are scolded for, by the way — and she apologized for the misunderstanding, her misconstrued song’s title, and her previous offensive comments made when she was a weird teen trying too hard to be edgy. Again, this is a thing anyone who’s ever played an hour of X-Box has encountered, yet when it’s boys making these jokes and comments, the overwhelming response is a collective shrug because “that’s just the way things are.”