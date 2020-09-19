Big Sean and Jhene Aiko first united to create Twenty88 in 2016 with the duo’s self-titled project which also arrived that same year. After its release, Twenty88 quickly became a favorite of both Sean and Jhene’s fanbases and in the years since the project’s arrival, fans have repeatedly asked both artists when they would received a follow up. Four years removed from their initial project, Big Sean finally confirmed its existence.

During a recent AMA Reddit session Big Sean was asked about another Twenty88 album by a user who said, “I really like ‘Time In.’ Are you guys working on a new TWENTY88 album?” to which Big Sean replied, “It’s in the works.”

The news comes after Twenty88 reconnected on Sean’s Detroit 2 album on “Time In.” Since the release of Twenty88 in 2016, the duo has worked together on two other occasions, both which date back to 2017 thanks to “OLLA (Only Lovers Left Alive)” from Jhene’s Trip album and “Same Time, Pt. 1” from Big Sean’s I Decided effort.

The news comes after Big Sean shared a new video for “ZTFO” off Detroit 2, an album that became his third consecutive to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard albums charts. You can see Big Sean’s comment on the Twenty88 album above.