After going almost three years without an album, Jhene Aiko returned with Chilombo, her third, back in March. Fans loved the album’s 20 songs and appearances from the likes of Nas, Big Sean, HER, and more. After a deluxe version that added nine additional songs, the singer-songwriter is back in the news, this time with a calming video for the song “Speak.”

The video finds Jhene showing a day in her life. After starting her morning with lighting incense and saging her house, Jhene decides to enjoy her afternoon by cleaning and reorganizing things before concluding the day with a nice meal and a candle-lit bath.

The new video arrives after Jhene made two guest appearances on Big Sean’s new album, Detroit 2. The “Triggered” singer joined the rapper on “Body Language” and “In Time,” the latter listed as a Twenty88 collaboration — the duo Jhene and Big Sean formed back in 2016. Other appearances from Jhene in 2020 include one on Kehlani’s “Change Your Life” and another on John Legend’s “U Move, I Move.”

The “Speak” video also arrives almost two months after her warm “Summer 2020” video, which found her making the best of the turbulent times this year has presented.

You can watch the “Speak” video above.