Big Sean Levitates And Meditates In His Home-Bound ‘ZTFO’ Video

Big Sean has made much of his emotional and spiritual journey in the course of making his new album Detroit 2, and in the home-bound video for his latest single from the project, he takes that practice even further. “ZTFO” — an acronym for “zenned the f*ck out” — finds Sean meditating so hard he taps into the mystical side of the metaphysical practice and begins levitating as in more fantastical depictions of yoga like Jonny Quest and Street Fighter.

While the album version of the song features Young Thug, here, only Thugger’s ad-libs can be heard — likely as a result of coronavirus precautions and Thug’s notorious tendency to just not show up for video shoots. Another recent Young Thug collaborator, Aminé, also skipped casting the elusive rapper in the video for “Compensating,” instead opting to shoot a home-bound video of his own — albeit one set in a huge mansion with a tennis court.

In comparison, Sean’s video is relatively simple, but it seems he’s embraced a more minimalistic lifestyle in the video. It’s a choice that has bled out into the videos for his other singles from Detroit 2, including “Body Language” (where he again meditates, this time alongside girlfriend Jhené AIko, “Lithuania,” “Harder Than My Demons,” and “Don Life,” all of which disply a simplified aesthetic that reflects Sean’s newfound worldview.

Watch Big Sean’s “ZTFO” video above.