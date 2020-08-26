Getty Image
Big Sean Says His Label Was Not Fully Behind His Newly-Released Single With Nipsey Hussle

In just a little over a week, Big Sean will share his fifth album, Detroit 2. Sean has kept fans waiting for it since he confirmed its title on his single “Overtime” last year. On Monday night, the Detroit native decided to surprise fans with a treat ahead of its release, releasing a single, “Deep Reverence,” which featured a guest appearance from the late Nipsey Hussle. Less than 24 hours after its release, Sean took to Twitter to reveal that the timing of the single’s release wasn’t fully backed by his label.

“My label (a few people there, not the whole label) thought it wasn’t smart to put this song out ahead of my album,” he said in the first of three tweets. “They told my team I should hold on to it.” Despite this, Sean quickly shut down the possibility that he’s having issues with his label, writing, “they still supported my decision in the end tho.”

In the next pair of tweets, Sean would go on to thank fans for their support and pushing him to release the single. “My heart and my gut was saying not only do people deserve that song right now,” he wrote. “I felt like hearing nips voice, his presence and the energy of the song itself was needed and deserved it’s own moment! Ever since that Verses w/ Hit Boy n Boi 1da I wanted to drop it since then.” Finally, Sean thanked fans for their support, saying they “gave me confirmation once again to always follow my heart n gut.”

Detroit 2 is out 9/4 via GOOD Music/Def Jam. Pre-order it here.

Nipsey Hussle is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

