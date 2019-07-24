Getty Image

Big Sean hasn’t released a new album since 2017’s I Decided — unless you count Double Or Nothing, his joint project with Metro Boomin — and since then, seemingly every one of his peers has dropped at least one major project while he continued to lay low. He’s made sporadic guest appearances for DJ Khaled and Kash Doll but hasn’t really been promoting anything that sounds like it might be from his own 2019 album — until now.

Yesterday, the 31-year-old Detroit native began sending cryptic tweets, teasing what looked like a solo studio session before announcing the release of new music in the form of “Overtime,” his first solo single in album two years. He promised the song would debut on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 Radio show (likely as one of Lowe’s infamous “World Records”) and even offered a snippet via the studio cam, which saw him rapping like a maniac over an uptempo beat, promising that while he was in “album mode,” that he’d be returning to “mixtape Sean” — i.e. the version that gave us Detroit and the original Finally Famous series that both invented the “hashtag flow” and prompted Kanye’s GOOD Music to finally give him a release date for his first album.

Check out “Overtime” above and get ready for Sean’s return sometime in 2019.