Big Sean has had a relatively quiet 2019 as he’s apparently been holed up working on improving his mental health and on finishing his upcoming fifth studio album, rumored to be titled Don Life. Last night, he posted a video to Instagram teasing the progress he’s made on it so far with a song apparently titled “Lucky Me,” which he recently told Entertainment Weekly about in an interview detailing his creative process.

In the interview, Sean revealed that he was diagnosed with a heart condition at 19 years old, saying, “I couldn’t even walk from one side of the room to the other without getting super-tired. I passed out once in the shower and got rushed to the emergency room.” Sean says he visited holistic healers on his mother’s recommendation and after two weeks of their ministrations, he was declared cured. He addresses the episode bluntly in the song’s lyrics, rhyming:

Lucky me, I was diagnosed with a heart disease at 19 / Doctors said they had to cut it open put a pacemaker on it to put it back on beat / ’Til my mother took me to holistic doctors and they prescribed me magnesium for two weeks / Went back to the regular doctors and they said, ‘Huh? damn, looks like we don’t need to proceed.

The portion of the song he plays in the clip above runs through some of the other familiar tropes of hip-hop music, with a “me against the world” stance and a clattering, piano-driven beat. The video — which appears on the third slide — is accompanied by photos of Sean hanging out with his mentor Kanye West on West’s Wyoming ranch, wearing a Jesus Is King sweatshirt, and boarding a charter jet.

Don Life is due later this year. Check out the video for lead single “Single Again” and listen to its follow-up, “Bezerk.”