Getty Image

Big Sean continues his 2019 comeback with another new song, this one released ahead of his VMA performance and featuring ASAP Ferg. It’s called “Bezerk” and it’s produced by Hit-Boy; Sean and Ferg will perform the song at tonight’s awards. The two trade bars back-and-forth with a throwback flow over the uptempo beat, bragging about their success and position in the rap game with clever punchlines and casual ease. Check it out below.

“Bezerk” is the second single from Sean’s as-yet-untitled new album, after the self-love anthem, “Single Again.” The new song’s release suggests that Sean’s upcoming album is getting nearer to an official release date after the rollout began with his intense “Overtime” freestyle video. Sean followed up “Overtime” with a short film for “Single Again” that saw its protagonists go through the tribulations of a crumbling relationship and the non-stop churn of social media speculation.

The video’s concept reflected the emotional growth Big Sean has attributed to taking time off from social media himself, as well as a needed break from the pressures of constantly recording and promoting new music. After focusing on his mental health for the past year, it looks like he’s once again ready for the rigors of the road, delivering an enthusiastic performance at Real Street Fest two weeks ago. He also recently donated a $100,000 recording studio to a Boys & Girls Club in Detroit, showing that he’s more than willing to share the wealth.

Big Sean’s new album is coming soon via GOOD Music and Def Jam Recordings.