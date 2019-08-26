Big Sean Goes Crazy On His Breakneck New Single ‘Bezerk’ With ASAP Ferg

Hip-Hop Editor
08.26.19

Getty Image

Big Sean continues his 2019 comeback with another new song, this one released ahead of his VMA performance and featuring ASAP Ferg. It’s called “Bezerk” and it’s produced by Hit-Boy; Sean and Ferg will perform the song at tonight’s awards. The two trade bars back-and-forth with a throwback flow over the uptempo beat, bragging about their success and position in the rap game with clever punchlines and casual ease. Check it out below.

“Bezerk” is the second single from Sean’s as-yet-untitled new album, after the self-love anthem, “Single Again.” The new song’s release suggests that Sean’s upcoming album is getting nearer to an official release date after the rollout began with his intense “Overtime” freestyle video. Sean followed up “Overtime” with a short film for “Single Again” that saw its protagonists go through the tribulations of a crumbling relationship and the non-stop churn of social media speculation.

The video’s concept reflected the emotional growth Big Sean has attributed to taking time off from social media himself, as well as a needed break from the pressures of constantly recording and promoting new music. After focusing on his mental health for the past year, it looks like he’s once again ready for the rigors of the road, delivering an enthusiastic performance at Real Street Fest two weeks ago. He also recently donated a $100,000 recording studio to a Boys & Girls Club in Detroit, showing that he’s more than willing to share the wealth.

Big Sean’s new album is coming soon via GOOD Music and Def Jam Recordings.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Big Sean
TAGSASAP FergBig Sean
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.26.19 7 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.20.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.20.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.19.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.13.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.13.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP