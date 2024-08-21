I’ve been trying to take it easy on Gen Z, I really have. You guys have had it hard. But you know what? Sometimes, you are your own worst enemies. Like today, when some of you accused Big Sean of biting Baby Keem‘s flow, despite the former having been around and using the same flow for over a decade and a half before you even learned the latter existed. All of recorded human knowledge in the palm of your hand, and you choose to be wrong AND loud about it. Not very demure, not very mindful.

It all started when fan account @rapalert6 shared a clip from Sean’s new video, “Yes,” on Twitter (which we all agree will never actually be called X, right?). Users began to respond with goofy statements like, “We really live in a world where baby keem has 40 year old sons,” and “Kendrick and Baby Keem bout to send Big Sean a cease and desist.”

We really live in a world where baby keem has 40 year old sons https://t.co/7UUCMgsA3a — ❀ (@HazelDaDon) August 20, 2024

Kendrick and Baby Keem bout to send Big Sean a cease and desist. https://t.co/PtOR7f6EQZ — journalist jawn (@dirtywhiteups) August 20, 2024

Oof.

Of course, there were plenty of other users who were quick to set the record straight. “Y’all showing your age thinking Big Sean stole that from baby Keem, Big Sean been doing that for 10+ years,” wrote one. Another noted, “17 year olds who never heard ‘Paradise’ are saying he biting Baby Keem when he’s actually the one these rappers copy.”

Y’all showing your age thinking Big Sean stole that from baby Keem, Big Sean been doing that for 10+ years https://t.co/D4pttQJnDG — J.♟️ (@Jcoldwit_it) August 21, 2024

17 year olds who never heard ‘Paradise’ are saying he biting Baby Keem when he’s actually the one these rappers copy. 😔 https://t.co/C1FrRPhdy5 — 🇵🇸 (@TheActualSihle) August 21, 2024

Big Sean’s flow has been the subject of controversy for much of his career (no, he doesn’t “rap off beat,” yes, everybody and their mom stole HIS flow from “Supa Dupa,” he doesn’t seem to have beef with Kendrick Lamar, and that would be a closer contest than many are willing to admit), but this time, the fans have gone too far.