While Kendrick Lamar’s thrashing of Drake may have taken top billing so far this summer, it’s not the only feud the Compton rapper has been involved in — or, at least, that’s what some fans want to believe. While Kendrick was whacking owls and dragging the good name of OVO through the Hub City mud, another blog era veteran, Big Sean, was quietly releasing new singles as he prepared to release his sixth studio album (and first in four years), Better Me Than You.

This sucked for Sean, whose new releases got overshadowed by all the commotion — a common theme for the Detroit rapper, who arguably deserved to be mentioned in the same tier as Drake and Ken at one time, if only because his output matched theirs for both quantity and quality for a while. But when he wasn’t being drowned in the deluge of new diss tracks, his own releases were being interpreted as bids to insert himself into the beef, with mentions of the so-called “Big Three” turning into sneak disses in the minds of fans who were by now primed to demand bloodshed (metaphorically speaking).

Starting with the kickoff of Big Sean’s album rollout, “Clarity,” fans seemed determined to find jabs in Sean’s lyrics. “I think where I lack most as an artist is consistency / I just haven’t had the energy to compete with enemies / Or y’all so-called ‘Bigger Three’,” he rapped. While more reasonable readings would consider this Sean’s generous assessment of his own career — that he could have been bigger with a more consistent release schedule — others saw an eagerness for war with his more popular counterparts, especially when, just two days later, Kendrick dropped “Like That” with Future and Metro Boomin, declaring, “Motherf*ck the Big Three — it’s just big me.”

This might not have seemed like that big of a deal, but before either track came out, an old version of Kendrick Lamar’s 2017 DAMN. track “Element” leaked online, revealing a scrapped verse that dealt with apparent friction between the two rappers. “Big Sean keep sneak dissin’, I let it slide / I think his false confidence got him inspired / I can’t make them respect you, baby, it’s not my job / You’re finally famous for who you date, not how you rhyme,” Ken spat acidly on the old verse. While that version of the song never made it to retail, well… everything is forever on the internet (unless you wrote a post for MTV.com)

So why all the animosity to begin with? To find the answer, you’ve got to go back into blog rap lore about 10 years, when Big Sean was preparing to release his album Hall Of Fame. During the rollout, Sean shared a promotional single called “Control” on which he and Kendrick teamed up for a display of lyrical virtuoso that turned into something else entirely thanks to Kendrick’s penchant for playing with fire. As he would later do on “Like That,” Kendrick utterly stole the show on “Control,” naming names of those artists he considered his peers — and competitors — inviting them to catch his fade if they dared.

“I’m usually homeboys with the same n****s I’m rhymin’ with,” he allowed. “But this is hip-hop, and them n****s should know what time it is / And that goes for Jermaine Cole, Big K.R.I.T., Wale / Pusha T, Meek Millz, A$AP Rocky, Drake / Big Sean, Jay Electron’, Tyler, Mac Miller / I got love for you all, but I’m tryna murder you n****s / Tryna make sure your core fans never heard of you n****s / They don’t wanna hear not one more noun or verb from you n****s.” The results were entertaining, but ultimately unsatisfying for those who wanted to see some high-level rhyme combat. It seemed like every rapper on the internet couldn’t help dropping a “response” — except for the ones Kendrick actually named.

Look, you can only get so far battle rapping. That’s been a truth of hip-hop since the ’80s. And you don’t get that big if you aren’t focused on making the best music and being about your business. So, it’s not surprising no one answered the call. However, Big Sean, who arguably suffered the worst from the verse (“Control” was cut from the album due to sample clearance issues) since he was basically “Renegaded” on his own track. He’s prickled a bit when asked about it; in 2017, he denied being “washed” by Kendrick on the song — an accusation he’s had to refute numerous times since then — although he denies being salty about it.