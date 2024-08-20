After the past few months of rollout for Big Sean’s new album, Better Me Than You, the video for his latest single, “Yes,” may come as a shocker. After all, he kicked things off on the wellness tip with “Clarity” and “Precision,” while his recent singles, “On Up” and “Together Forever” with The Alchemist have suggested a more soulful direction for Sean’s sixth studio album.

However, “Yes” finds him firmly in his gothic trap bag, in a similar vein to songs like “Blessings,” “Clique,” and “Mercy.” Over a haunting, thunderous instrumental, Sean reels off a string of defiant bars, anchored by the hook’s fiery mission statement: “When they tried to tell me, ‘No,’ I said, ‘No, motherf*cker, yes.'”

The Lyrical Lemonade-produced video is a suitably grungy affair, shot in murky greyscale with imagery including masked men raging around Sean, a dappered-up Sean taking over a chess match, and then swapping out his Sunday best for coveralls and paint splashing. It’s a little punk, a little polished gangster, and yet, it’s still very much in line with Sean’s past work, with Lyrical Lemonade’s signature flair for thrash aesthetics, which undoubtedly rubbed off on Sean when he teamed up with Eminem in the LL-produced videos for “Doomsday 2” and “Tobey.”

You can watch Big Sean’s “Yes” video above.

Better Me Than You has been delayed, but is coming soon via FF to Def Entertainment. Find more information here.