BigXthaPlug’s new album, I Hope You’re Happy may not strictly be a country album, per se, but it’s certainly got enough collaborations with country stars to warrant the comparison. In addition to Shaboozey, Ella Langley, and Bailey Zimmerman, the album features a who’s-who of country mainstays, including Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, and Jelly Roll, who appears in the latest released single, “Box Me Up.”

In the video for “Box Me Up,” the two stars team up to lament the loss of love. Jelly Roll — who, incidentally, started out as more of a traditional rapper in the same vein as BigX — sings the hook, which posits, “If I lose you tonight / Take my love and hang it out to dry / If I lose you tonight / Box me up and bury me alive.” Meanwhile, BigX promises “I’ll never be the same” should this pairing break up, with the song itself leaving the outcome ambiguous. This is some real beggin’ music here, and the combination of Jelly Roll’s raspy wail and X’s barrel-chested grumble makes the fusion of rap and country the perfect vehicle for it.

You can watch BigXthaPlug’s “Box Me Up” video with Jelly Roll above.

I Hope You’re Happy is out now via UnitedMasters LLC. You can find more info here.