The Best New Hip-Hop This Week includes albums, videos, and songs from Cordae, GloRilla, and Lil Durk.
After a couple of weeks without very many new rap albums, the floodgates appear to have opened, giving us one of the most impressive debuts of the last five years, a bunch of indie faves, and a handful of strong singles promising a bunch of fun releases to come.
J. Cole shook up Rap Twitter™ with the release of “Port Antonio,” which sparked debate about his role in the Drake/Kendrick dustup earlier this year.
Cordae announced his third studio album’s release date alongside the release of new single “Mad As F*ck.”
Lil Durk opted for the “Late Checkout” as he continued his Deep Thoughts rollout with help from Hunxho.
Earthgang put their love for Japanese culture on display — along with T-Pain’s impressive rap talents — with “Love You More.”
Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending October 11, 2024.
Albums/EPs/Mixtapes
BigXthaPlug — Take Care
Texas native BigX is in the midst of a stellar, breakout run, capitalizing on his selection to the 2024 XXL Freshman Class with his high-profile collab with Shaboozey, “Drink Don’t Need No Mix,” and his second studio album.
Curren$y & DJ Fresh — The Encore
After teasing their latest collaboration for the past few weeks, Curren$y and DJ Fresh reunite for their second collaboration of 2024, following up The Tonite Show with 11 more laid-back, casual luxury rap.
Dej Loaf — End Of Summer
Somehow, Dej Loaf has been more productive in the four years she’s been independent than in the six years she was signed (sarcasm font). While her last full-length release may have been four years prior with Sell Sole II, she’s kept her buzz alive with a string of feature verses showing she’s maintained her sharpness since.
Dom Kennedy — Class Of ’95
Another indie rap mainstay, Dom Kennedy has made his name doing a West LA version of what Curren$y does. It may not be for everybody, but it’s definitely for us, especially as long as the sun is shining in Southern California.
Elucid — Revelator
It’s tough to write about the abstract underground movement of which Elucid and frequent collaborator Billy Woods are a part so soon after the news of their compatriot Ka’s passing. But the show goes on. If you’ve checked out any of his Armand Hammer output with Woods, you pretty much know what to expect.
GloRilla — Glorious
GloRilla pays off fans for their patience with a debut album that is already being counted among the year’s best. Thanks to her, Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Rapsody, and Tierra Whack, I may not have to include a single Y chromosome in my year-end roundup.
Singles/Videos
BabyTron — “Really Jimmy?”
I’m becoming increasingly convinced that Detroit syllable slinger BabyTron doesn’t have an “off” switch. He’s dropped something like 20 music videos of his own this year alone, and that’s without counting features such as Eminem’s “Tobey.” He’s going to make rap fans love him, even if it’s just because he’s worn them down with volume.
Skepta — “Why Lie?” Feat. Flo Milli
Grime mainstay Skepta transforms yet again on his latest, delivering a slinky, romantic banger that sounds different from most of his previous output, yet still doesn’t sound out of place.
That Mexican OT — “War Wounds” Feat. Maxo Kream & Lil Keke
Two of Texas’ fast-rising breakout stars team up with one of the Lone Star’s state heroes in Lil Keke, making for a vintage Houston block beater.
Wynne — “Bad Girl”
The Portland standout hits another twist in her approach; trading in the upbeat, club-ready tracks of her last EP, Some Like It Hot, for a more wordy, cerebral edge on her upcoming project. Conductor Williams provides a soulful loop for the backpackers, while Wynne serves up sensual rhymes that show you can have the best of both worlds.