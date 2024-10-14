The Best New Hip-Hop This Week includes albums, videos, and songs from Cordae, GloRilla, and Lil Durk.

After a couple of weeks without very many new rap albums, the floodgates appear to have opened, giving us one of the most impressive debuts of the last five years, a bunch of indie faves, and a handful of strong singles promising a bunch of fun releases to come.

J. Cole shook up Rap Twitter™ with the release of “Port Antonio,” which sparked debate about his role in the Drake/Kendrick dustup earlier this year.

Cordae announced his third studio album’s release date alongside the release of new single “Mad As F*ck.”

Lil Durk opted for the “Late Checkout” as he continued his Deep Thoughts rollout with help from Hunxho.

Earthgang put their love for Japanese culture on display — along with T-Pain’s impressive rap talents — with “Love You More.”

Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending October 11, 2024.