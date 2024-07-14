drake lil wayne
Getty Image
Lil Wayne Tried To Remix Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ In Favor Of Drake, But It Failed Miserably

At the height of Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s tussle on tracks, fans wondered where why Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj didn’t publicly chime in. Well, yesterday (July 13) after not uttering a word about the beef, Lil Wayne appeared to subtly shown his support for his Young Money Records mentee.

During a performance in Zouk Nightclub, one of the homes of his official Las Vegas residency, Lil Wayne remixed Kendrick Lamar’s diss track aimed at Drake, “Not Like Us.”

As Lil Wayne and Drake’s 2011 collaboration “The Motto” played in the background, Weezy held up his OVO chain as he rapped, “They not like us.” Although it was a kind gesture, users online have taken the act to be a subtle co-sign of Kendrick Lamar, given his reference of the pair’s one-time lovers’ triangle.

“Damn bro, even Wayne is mad at Drake,” penned one user.

“Oop well the Wayne info had to come from somewhere,” chimed another.

“That’s what Drake gets for sleeping with his girl,” declared another.

“Whaaat? Is he beefing with Drake too 😯,” asked one user.

“Not Wayne being an instigator 😭💀. Him and Ab Soul are trying to reignite the beef. I guess. LOL,” wrote one user.

The comment referred to the advice TDE rapper, Kendrick’s friend, and longtime collaborator Ab-Soul, publicly offered Drake.

The hype behind the track was supposed to fizzle out, but it appears it won’t be going anywhere, any time soon.

