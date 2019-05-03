Billboard

At this point, Billie Eilish’s love for The Office is well-documented. Her song “My Addiction” samples the show’s famous season seven episode “Threat Level Midnight,” and last month, she met Rainn Wilson (who is perhaps better known as Dwight Schrute) and he gave her a yogurt lid medal, just like winners in the Office Olympics received in the show. It turns out that Wilson quizzed Eilish on the show’s trivia, and the whole thing was filmed for a new video from Billboard.

Eilish had a tough time with some questions, but her errors were understandable. She admitted that her nerves got the best of her early in the game, and she needed some help from Wilson to recite the full name of the Michael Scott’s Dunder Mifflin Scranton Meredith Palmer Memorial Celebrity Rabies Awareness Pro-Am Fun Run Race For The Cure. However, she proved that her fandom is strong by knowing that Scott ordered gabagool during a scene with an Italian insurance agent, that Toby’s daughter was named Sasha, that Jan’s candle company was called Serenity By Jan, and more. Truly, Eilish knew some really obscure bits of The Office trivia, and her effort in Wilson’s quiz game should be applauded.

It’s a really fun video, especially if you’re a fan of both Eilish and The Office, so check it out above.