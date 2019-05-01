Female Stars Like Billie Eilish Are Using ‘Whispercore’ To Change Pop

Getty Image

Less than a week after Billie Eilish released her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, a full-length tribute to the album appeared on one of the most popular ASMR Youtube channels. A relatively recent cultural phenomenon, ASMR refers to that shivery feeling of euphoria that can be induced in certain people by gentle whispering and quiet tapping sounds. The ASMR version of the record, produced by a performer known mononymously as Gibi, is not strictly music: She whispers rather than sings and manipulates objects near her microphone in lieu of playing instruments. But it’s a faithful enough tribute. Eilish’s music already gets listeners most of the way to ASMR bliss.

“Eilish, like most ASMR creators, records in her bedroom, giving her work an emotional and sonic intimacy,” writes Zach Schonfeld in a recent Pitchfork piece about the 17-year-old singer’s appeal to tingle-seekers. “She is young and female, as are the vast majority of leading ASMR YouTubers. And her approach to pop production is hushed and slightly dreamlike; the songs, while catchy, do not have blaring, screamable hooks.”

The consistently quiet tone of Eilish’s music represents something of a sea change in pop, which until recently favored the brash and the loud. On “Bad Guy,” she opts for finger snaps over hi-hats, funneling the intimacy of the body into a space normally reserved for machines. The single “Bury A Friend” recreates the drum pattern from Gary Glitter’s runaway sports anthem “Rock And Roll Part 2,” only it sounds like it’s slapped out on a tabletop by a pair of idle hands instead of hammered on an amplified drum kit by a session musician. Several songs on the album omit percussion altogether. Most striking is Eilish’s voice, which she never raises much past a whisper. Like ASMR artists, she tends to clinch the ends of words. She trails off, as if deep in thought. She sings, but always stops short of belting, that time-honored tradition that once stood as a benchmark for a female musician’s talent.

Eilish is not the first pop star to employ a breathy, hushed vocal mode, but she might be the first to land a No. 1 album without once launching into a belt. Beyonce’s Lemonade had its quiet moments, as did Taylor Swift’s Reputation, whose lead single “Look What You Made Me Do” boasted a blase, half-spoken chorus instead of a sung-through hook. Carly Rae Jepsen, one of pop’s most charismatic vocalists, wove breathy intonations into her 2015 cult hit Emotion. Until she was unseated recently by Lil Nas X, former virtuosic belter Ariana Grande held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with the whispered bragathon “7 Rings.” Even Halsey, known for blowing out her vocal cords on The Chainsmokers’ “Closer,” opts for a more restrained delivery on her current hit “Without Me.”

Ten years ago, the pop charts favored a much louder register. Lady Gaga, currently holding ground in the top 10 with her A Star Is Born duet “Shallow,” had a No. 1 hit in the robotic yet brash “Poker Face.” Miley Cyrus, pre-rebellion, blared out that indelible “yeeaaa-eaaa-eahh” on “Party In The USA.” Beyonce had “Halo” and “Single Ladies”; Katy Perry had “Hot N Cold” and “Teenage Dream” not long after it. Kesha broke through with “Tik Tok,” a song about living loud that now shares its name with a video-sharing platform. Kelly Clarkson was still a No. 1 artist, a distinction she hasn’t enjoyed since 2012.