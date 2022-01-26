Blxst Spends A Night In With His Lady In The Cozy ‘About You’ Video

It wouldn’t be a surprise if the first thing that pops into your head watching Blxst’s new video for “About You” is the Netflix romantic drama Malcolm & Marie. The two works share a similar aesthetic and theme — a couple’s night in (with Blxst and Power‘s Paige Hurd), shot in classic black-and-white — and feature their leads shifting through the various patterns of a well-worn relationship. They argue, they sulk, they make up, and they cuddle. However, on the whole, Blxst’s version of this tale seems a lot less fraught and toxic — as long as you don’t listen to the lyrics of the song.

“Girl, I know my selfish ways be OD,” the LA-bred singer croons. “But I just express in ways you don’t see.” Of course, he cleans it up by the song’s end — which might actually strengthen the connection between Blxst’s video and the Netflix critical darling.

And just like the streaming giant, Blxst’s career has been flourishing ever since the COVID-19 pandemic caused a lockdown that gave plenty of people way more time for music discovery. Since releasing his debut EP, No Love Lost, Blxst has featured on tracks with Nas, Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg, Wale, and more, becoming an R&B playlist mainstay — as he illustrates in his new video. With live entertainment slowly but surely returning, Blxst is quickly climbing the ranks to become one of the game’s most sought-after stars.

Watch the video for “About You” above.