Blxst Puts The ‘L’ In ‘Love’ In His New ‘Never Was Wrong’ Video

Blxst’s growing popularity comes with many perks, but in the new “Never Was Wrong” video, he shows that sometimes things aren’t always peachy when it comes to matters of the heart. The visual shows the California rapper-singer hosting a party and commanding the attention of many of its attendees. His lady approaches his section and tries to start a conversation, only to be signaled “one second” but ignored for longer than that.

Blxst mingles throughout the party and pours shots for other women, all while his partner stands by angrily. When the Before You Go artist finally notices she is crying, he attempts a grand gesture to regain her favor by performing the chorus on “Never Was Wrong,” where he takes accountability for the moments he is wrong to her. Just when it seems everything may be okay as he walks toward her, a crowd of people appears between them, and the anticipated romantic reconciliation is spoiled. Blxst returns home to find her leaving him for good with the help of her friends who have no issue expressing their disdain for him.

This video supports the April release of Blxst’s debut album Before You Go, anchored by singles “About You” and the Zacari-assisted “Sometimes.” Before You Go peaked at No. 90 on the Billboard 200 album chart.