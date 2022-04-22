There’s no stopping Blxst’s hustle. The West Coast crooner made a big splash in 2020 with his debut project No Love Lost, and since then, he’s done nothing but provide great music to his growing fan base. The following year, he reconnected with frequent collaborator Bino Rideaux for their second joint project Sixtape 2, which came after he secured a spot in the 2021 XXL Freshman Class. Blxst’s streak of sharp releases continues with the arrival of his second solo project Before You Go. In addition to sharing the new body of work, he also drops off a brand new visual with it.

Blxst lays off a new video for “Every Good Girl.” The track arrives as an ode to a new romance where he deems himself and his lover as the ideal companions for each other. The video captures Blxst and his new girl enjoying some intimate moments together as they go for a drive by the water and take videos together.

Before You Go arrives with 13 songs and appearances from Arin Ray, Rick Ross, Grandmaster Vic, and Zacari who contributed to the project’s second single, “Sometimes.”

You can watch the video for “Every Good Girl” above.

Before You Go is out now via Red Bull Records and Evgle. You can stream it here.