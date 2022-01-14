Last year proved to be exciting and successful years for both Blxst and Wale. The former reaped the benefits of his No Love Lost project throughout 2021 in addition to teaming up with Bino Rideaux for Sixtape 2. Blxst also made appearances on The Tonight Show and on the 2021 XXL Freshman class list. As for Wale, he released his Folarin II album, one that proved to be a well-executed sequel to his 2012 mixtape. Now, for the first time ever, the two artists are bringing their talents together for a new song. Thanks to some help from producer Murda Beatz, the trio unite for “One Shot.”

On the new song, Wale and Blxst offer a woman one chance to join them and reap the benefits of their lavish lifestyles. While the duo extends a hand to the woman in question, they also note that they’ll be okay with or without her. The new track arrives after Murda Beatz teamed up with West Coast rapper Shordie Shordie for their Memory Lane project last year. It presented 12 songs with a lone feature from Trippie Redd.

As for what’s next, fans can expect more music from Murda Beatz who produced for Chloe Bailey, EST Gee, Nardo Wick, and more in 2021. Wale kicked off his Under A Blue Moon Tour earlier this week and he’ll continue to tour the country until early March. Lastly, Blxst will continue to release new music, with his last being the romantic “About You,” as he’ll hopefully have a new project to treat us with at some point this year.

You can listen to “One Shot” in the video above.

