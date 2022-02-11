Nigerian singer Fireboy DML took a huge step in crossing over to US success in 2021 with his tropical single “Peru” — especially after adding British singer Ed Sheeran to its remix earlier this year, launching the single onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Today, Fireboy gave the single a shot of added adrenaline with another new remix, this time tapping trap rap superstar 21 Savage and emerging West Coast crooner Blxst to contribute similarly optimistic verses to the upbeat single.

In his verse, 21 Savage brags about his success over the past few years, boasting that he’s accumulated “twenty million dollars in a year and that’s with no shows.” Meanwhile, Blxst offers a romantic stanza of his own, pining for the company of a woman who makes him ponder changing his plans. “I’ve been wanting you so bad / That you might make me backtrack,” he rhymes. “Might just fly away / Just touched down from MIA.”

Fireboy’s toehold on US pop culture has steadily increased over the past year after collaborating with burgeoning talents like D Smoke on “Champion” and established stars such 6lack on “Sere.” By this time next year, he could very well be one of the can’t-miss talents from his home country who are leading Afrobeats’ mainstream takeover, joining such stars as Davido and Wizkid at the forefront of the genre’s globalization.

Listen to Fireboy DML’s “Peru” remix 21 Savage and Blxst.