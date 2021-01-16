It’s been ten months since the coronavirus pandemic began in the United States, and one aspect of our life that we lost is large gatherings, including live concerts and festivals. Unfortunately, many artists have continued to hold shows in very unsafe environments, with often maskless attendees crowded together. On Friday night Meek Mill and Bow Wow held a packed show in Houston. Naturally, video of it circulated on Twitter.

Bow Wow got the club packed in Houston pic.twitter.com/iY83PSA5J3 — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) January 16, 2021

Risking Rona to go watch bowers wowers perform? pic.twitter.com/kzpkRxzOO5 — Jah Bongo Fed (@Sadmetsfann) January 16, 2021

These people will be showing up at work, grocery store, church, school, etc. this week, spreading COVID, and getting mad at you for telling them hospitals are overwhelmed. They should all sign waivers saying they give up hospitalization so other people can get the beds. — Vicki Stanbury (@VickiStanbury) January 16, 2021

Bow Wow caught most of the flak. A video posted on 2Cool2Blog Twitter page showed maskless individuals in close contact with each other as the rapper performed on stage, causing viewers to question why attendees opted to risk catching coronavirus in order to see him perform live. One person also pointed out that those in attendance may eventually go to work, their local grocery store, or other places without entering quarantine or getting tested, thus spreading the virus.

Meek and Bow Wow are not the first artists to upset people this way. Mulatto, DaBaby, Chase Rice, and others have done so, too.

You can watch footage from the rappers’ show above and read some more reactions below.

The selfishness that exists amongst Americans is just astounding. — Megan (@MeganLeazes) January 16, 2021

So you got coronavirus at a club going to see bow wow perform during the height of a pandemic. pic.twitter.com/3UfNE6K4Wq — lovedstrong (@SOFA_KING_BRI) January 16, 2021

a room full of grandma killers https://t.co/iRe8P5rqLP — pfire☔#QueenOfPopCulture 🦅 #CivilWrites (@firefire100) January 16, 2021

We ain’t never getting out this pandemic man😭 https://t.co/dqbpPNfeu7 — Cam🦋 (@cammthegoatt) January 16, 2021

Nobody here wants this to end smh. https://t.co/YfE1SwXejd — Glow Dealer ✨ / Esthetician (@shaydee___) January 16, 2021

self explanatory of why this is absolutely stupid https://t.co/7U9pWyy81j — salma (@Me9Moods) January 16, 2021

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.