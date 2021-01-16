Getty Image
Music

Bow Wow And Meek Mill Held A Packed-Out Show In Houston And People Are Not Happy

by:

It’s been ten months since the coronavirus pandemic began in the United States, and one aspect of our life that we lost is large gatherings, including live concerts and festivals. Unfortunately, many artists have continued to hold shows in very unsafe environments, with often maskless attendees crowded together. On Friday night Meek Mill and Bow Wow held a packed show in Houston. Naturally, video of it circulated on Twitter.

Bow Wow caught most of the flak. A video posted on 2Cool2Blog Twitter page showed maskless individuals in close contact with each other as the rapper performed on stage, causing viewers to question why attendees opted to risk catching coronavirus in order to see him perform live. One person also pointed out that those in attendance may eventually go to work, their local grocery store, or other places without entering quarantine or getting tested, thus spreading the virus.

Meek and Bow Wow are not the first artists to upset people this way. Mulatto, DaBaby, Chase Rice, and others have done so, too.

You can watch footage from the rappers’ show above and read some more reactions below.

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Topics: #Meek MillTags: ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×