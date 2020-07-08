Getty Image
It Turns Out DaBaby’s 4th Of July Concert Didn’t Have Many Masks Or Social Distancing After All

Remember when DaBaby was booked for a 4th of July concert that promised it would follow strict social distancing and mask wearing guidelines? Well, the first footage is out and it looks like that went out the window at some point during the night, as DaBaby and his fellow rappers performed in a completely packed room where most folks’ masks were pulled down around their chins instead of covering their mouths and noses. Billboard surfaced a video shared by Instagram users depicted the actual turnout for the show, which is pretty anxiety inducing.

Before the show, the event promoter told TMZ that the venue would only operate at 40 percent of capacity to allow for six feet of distance between patrons, but it doesn’t look like the attendees utilized that extra space much, if at all. They instead crowded around the performance area and seemingly several approached very close to the performers to get selfies with them.

When the show was announced, country star Chase Rice was already facing backlash for ignoring distance protocols at his own concert, while comedian DL Hughley passed out at another show and was later diagnosed with COVID-19. The performers at the 4th of July concert also included Blac Youngsta, Marlo, Moneybagg Yo, and Stunna 4 Vegas.

