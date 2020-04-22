Getty Image
A Proposed Hit Battle Between Bow Wow And Romeo Miller Is Being Called One-Sided By Fans

Bow Wow found himself in the unfamiliar position of having the rap internet defend him today after a fan account proposed a battle between the former child rap star and his former counterpart, Romeo Miller. The two rappers’ careers started at around the same time, and they were both fixtures on video countdown shows like Total Request Live and 106 & Park, so it seemed like a smart comparison on the surface. But within hours it was quite evident: Bow Wow can get roasted for his social media antics all day, but don’t dare sell his catalog short.

In the tweet that kicked off the debate, a fan called their suggestion “an innocent battle,” playing off the recent trend of Instagram Live “hit battles” that has entertained fans for the past several weeks. While a number of potential matchups have been suggested by everyone from former rivals to modern stars to Uproxx writers, one thing that seems to be in agreement is the need for at least a semi-even matchup.

That’s exactly what fans say they wouldn’t get from a Romeo/Bow Wow battle. Tweet after tweet pointed out just how many hits Bow Wow has extending back to his pre-teens. While recent hits have been in short supply, he’s got more than enough saved up to — as one fan put it — “spot Romeo 10 songs and STILL win.”

