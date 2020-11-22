After big looks like an appearance in the oh-so-viral “WAP” music video, and her own debut album, Queen Of Da Souf, rising rapper Mulatto has been having a breakout year in 2020.

So much so, that she seems to have decided to continue performing live shows during the pandemic, a decision that some fans are dismayed by. The show don’t seem to include any social distancing measures, and flaunt guidelines like avoiding crowds, indoor spaces, and even mask guidelines are all being completely ignored in these settings. In social media clips and videos of last night’s performance at D’Truth Nightclub in Valdosta, Georgia, none of the attendees seem to be wearing masks, and there is definitely not a lot of space between them.

One clip seems to be showing the fire marshall coming in to shut the show down, with mixed results:

Fuck ass fire Marshall tried shutting #Mulatto down as soon as she hit the stage. We still got some songs in on his ass tho. — 🅰️🅿️ 🆚 🌎 (@ap_NevaCarez) November 21, 2020

Fire Marshall tried to flex his muscle as soon as #Mulatto hit the stage but guess what! #DTruthNightclub #Valdosta pic.twitter.com/dbue9cpm3s — 🅰️🅿️ 🆚 🌎 (@ap_NevaCarez) November 21, 2020

On their Facebook page, the club promoted the event as “Baddies Night Out” and also posted video of the performance from a different perspective, showing just how close crowd members are to each other:

People are sharing thoughts on Twitter about how these events could be risking the spread of COVID-19 and putting lives in danger:

And going home to grandma in a few days. This some hoe ass behavior. But when ya fam end up on a ventilator or dead before they can get to the hospital, keep this same energy. We don’t wanna hear shit about “pray for so & so” — Z-Dash🇳🇬🇨🇲 (@Z_DubSq) November 22, 2020

Disrespectful and ignorant asf. Apparently these folks don't give a damn about their grandmas or paw paws. My sister's boss's whole family had covid. Her daughter was on a ventilator for 3 wks and her husband is now dead. Yet, folks keep playing. — c121592 (@SCRTX98) November 22, 2020

@oxtail_ackee Valdosta, GA huh? Guess they forgot about all those folks that died not far away in Albany at the beginning of Covid…South GA elders don’t let your grandkids in for Thanksgiving unless you ready for slow singing and flower bringing! — Trap or Die (@TODJacks) November 22, 2020

Lemme fix the original tweet right quick: Fire Marshall tried shutting down a super spreader event but when #Mulatto hit the stage everyone got Rona to the beat pic.twitter.com/AnCKSOBNqQ — Dread The Legend (@oxtail_ackee) November 22, 2020

Man yall please don't go to no big parties just #mulatto there. There's still a pandemic going on. At least don't go home to your family if you did party at a superspreader event. It's selfish as hell and dumb. — Gabrielle📸 (@schare_is) November 22, 2020

The risk of the pandemic is exactly why the rest of the music industry has shut down live shows for now. Hopefully, these shows won’t continue and Mulatto will begin to understand the risks — she wasn’t wearing a mask, either.