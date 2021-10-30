megan-thee-stallion-bree-runway.jpg
Bree Runway Sweetly Asked Megan Thee Stallion About A Collab — Here’s What Meg Said

After the release of her surprise (ish) new mixtape, Something For Thee Hotties, the ever generous Megan Thee Stallion took to Twitter to do a Q&A with some of her fans. Well, she might not have known that one fan, UK breakout star Bree Runway, was going to have a slightly different question for her. Dutifully using the hashtag for the Q&A, Runway let Meg know she has a song in mind that the Hot Girl rapper would be perfect for. “#somethingfortheehotties MEG! Would you collab we bree runway? she has a song with u in mind,” Bree tweeted.

Now, it seems like these two were already on good terms, but shooting your shot on Twitter can always be a tricky thing. Luckily, things turned out just fine for Bree when Megan gave her emphatic answer: “OF COURSE.”

Considering the respective firepower these two women each wield in the booth, this collab is going to be one for the books. And maybe we can even get it in time for the holidays, so girls around the world have something to rage to when family drama gets a little hot?

For her part, Bree also woke up this morning still pinching herself:

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

