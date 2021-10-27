Megan Thee Stallion is gearing up to release some new music in just a couple of days. The Houston native announced her new mixtape Something For Thee Hotties last week, her first release in over a year. She said it will consist of “freestyles thee hotties have been asking for and a few unreleased songs from THEE ARCHIVES.” Now, just two days before the project arrives, Megan unveils its tracklist.

Something For Thee Hotties clocks in at 16 songs with no features, and as promised, it includes some previously heard tracks that include “Tuned In,” “Out Of Town,” and “Southside Forever,” as well as her single from earlier this year, “Thot Sh*t.”

The tracklist reveal comes after the rapper showed off her graduation cap, bedazzled with her signature catchphrase “Real hot girl sh*t”, for her degree in health administration.

You can view the tracklist below.

1. “Tuned In Freestyle”

2. “Megan Monday Freestyle”

3. “South Side Forever Freestyle”

4. “Outta Town Freestyle”

5. “Megans Piano”

6. “Eat It”

7. “All Of It”

8. “Tina Snow Interlude”

9. “Let Me See It”

10. “Opposite Day”

11. “Freakend”

12. “Bae Goals”

13. “Pipe Up”

14. “Bless”

15. “The Booth Freestyle”

16. “Thot Sh*t”

Something For Thee Hotties is out 10/29 via 1501 Certified Entertainment / 300 Entertainment. Pre-order it here.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.