It seems like Megan Thee Stallion never sleeps. Though she told fans back in April that she was planning to enter a phase of rest and regeneration, looks like that didn’t take. Just a few months later, she’s back with a new mixtape, this one devoted to her dedicated Hotties. The Texas rapper first teased Something For Thee Hotties last week, and shared the tracklist yesterday. Now, the tape is officially here, and it’s more of the certified bangers we’ve come to expect and love from Houston’s finest.

Aside from putting out a whole new project for her diehard listeners, Meg has also been busy doing many other things, like oh, say, graduating from college! Then there’s the intro she gave for Joc Pederson before Game 2 of the World Series – in which she bestows on him the highest honor, calling him a “bad B” — or the recent remix of BTS’ smash hit “Butter” she hopped on. Basically, anywhere you look, whether it’s hip-hop, pop, a college campus, or even baseball, Megan will be there, dominating the conversation and doing her absolute best. This woman’s work ethic is a thing of beauty, and so is her new tape.

Stream Something For Thee Hotties above.

Something For The Hotties is out now via 1501 Certified Ent./300. Get it here.

