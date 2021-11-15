For years, Britney Spears and her supporters in the #FreeBritney movement have been trying to get the pop star out of her conservatorship, and finally, it happened: On Friday, Spears’ conservatorship was officially terminated. Naturally, Spears has been doing some celebrating and today, she reported that this past weekend, her first one post-conservatorship, was “amazing.”

Sharing a Vlada Haggerty photo of a fork stuck in some lipstick on Instagram, Spears described her weekend and how awesome she feels now, writing, “What an amazing weekend … I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time !!! I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen last night !!!! I’m celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months !!!!!!!!!!! I mean after 13 years … I think I’ve waited long ENOUGH !!!! I’m so happy my lawyer Mathew Rosengart came into my life when he did … he has truly turned my life around … I’m forever thankful for that !!!! What a sight seeing so many people celebrating my victory …. I love my fans so much … so thank you !!!!⁣”

Just because Spears is out of her conservatorship doesn’t mean that she’s just going to ride off into the sunset. Last month, she declared that she wants “justice,” writing, “This message is to my family … for hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know !!! I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!! I’m only 5’4” and I’ve played the bigger person my entire life … do you know how hard that is ???”