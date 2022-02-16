Britney Spears has been through a lot on her conservatorship journey, and now a couple of US congressmen have invited her to speak about it, as Spears revealed today by sharing a letter she received months ago.

The letter is dated December 1, 2021 and signed by Florida representative Charlie Crist and California representative Eric Swalwell. In it, the members of Congress congratulate Spears, and attorney Mathew Rosengart, on the ending of her conservatorship, and given her recent legal journey, they invited her to speak with them in Congress. They wrote, “We wanted to personally invite you and your counsel to meet with us in Congress at a mutually convenient time to describe in your own words how you achieved justice. There is no doubt that your story will empower countless others outside the millions that are already inspired by you and your art. Please know that you have absolutely no obligation to do anything more but fight for yourself, but if you are willing, we would appreciate learning more about the emotional and financial turmoil you faced within the conservatorship system.”

In her post caption, Spears noted she received the letter when she “wasn’t nearly at the healing stage I’m in now” and was “immediately flattered.” She went on to note, “I’m grateful that my story was even ACKNOWLEDGED !!! Because of the letter, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life !!! In a world where your own family goes against you, it’s actually hard to find people that get it and show empathy !!!! Again, I’m not here to be a victim although I’m the first to admit I’m pretty messed up by it all … I want to help others in vulnerable situations, take life by the balls and be brave !!! I wish I would have been … I was so scared and nothing is worse than your own family doing what they did to me … I’m lucky to have a small circle of adorable friends who I can count on … In the mean time thank you to Congress for inviting me to the White House …”

It’s unclear if Spears will accept the invitation to speak about her journey, but based on something she said last month, she may end up respectfully declining: In a post addressing her sister Jamie Lynn, Spears wrote, “I wish I would be able to do what you’re doing and do interviews !!! I’m scared of all of it.”