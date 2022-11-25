Earlier this month, Brockhampton released their “final” album, The Family, only to immediately follow it with TM. It does appear that the later project truly is the group’s final release, though, as their new video for “Man On The Moon” indicates.

The clip is a real farewell and a look back at the Saturation era, as it’s a compilation of various behind-the-scenes clips from that point in the band’s history. After dropping the video, Kevin Abstract declared that the band is officially finished, tweeting, “Thanks for everything. The rollout is officially done and the band is over appreciate y’all idk what else to say yeah idk.” Sharing the video, the band wrote, “OUR FINAL VIDEO. THANK YOU.”

Thanks for everything. The rollout is officially done and the band is over appreciate y’all idk what else to say yeah idk — ian (@kevinabstract) November 24, 2022

OUR FINAL VIDEO. THANK YOUhttps://t.co/88MldGQqTk — BROCKHAMPTON (@brckhmptn) November 24, 2022

In a recent letter about The Family, a portion of it that feels like a farewell reads, “I feel like whoever is reading this — whoever has been with Brockhampton since the beginning deserves some sort of closure. The album is an attempt at that. Thanks for giving us a chance. For holding me up. Holding me down. For being everything I needed when I was just some n**** from Texas. I still am. Yeah, this show is over, but the furnace is still glowing. What a blessing this has been.”

Watch the “Man On The Moon” video above.

TM is out now via Question Everything/RCA. Get it here.