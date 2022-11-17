Chances are you’re having a tough time keeping up with Brockhampton. Their new album The Family, out today, was supposed to be their last album. That was until they started teasing TM, which began when they shared a graphic this morning to promote The Family, but small text towards the bottom reads: “SURPRISE ALBUM (TM) MIDNIGHT LOCAL.”

A press release says that TM is “an album made up of songs that were started by the group during a two-week stint in Ojai, California in 2021, but were never fully completed during those sessions.” Apple Music shows that the LP is 11 tracks long and runs for 37 minutes.

The only Brockhampton member on The Family is Kevin Abstract, who explained that “the members of the band began to move our separate ways and focus on our individual careers and passions. With this project, a few of us were inspired to make something new that would bring closure to the past and set the table for all of us to finally be able to explore our individual futures.”

Check out the artwork and tracklist for TM below.

1. “FMG”

2. “Animal”

3. “Listerine”

4. “New Shoes”

5. “Keep It Southern”

6. “Man On The Moon”

7. “Better Things”

8. “Crucify Me”

9. “Duct Tape”

10. “Always Something”

11. “Goodbye”