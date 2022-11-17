It’s a huge morning for Brockhampton fans: The Family is out now and it was just revealed that a second surprise new album from the group, TM, will be released in a matter of hours. The Family dropped at around 8 a.m. ET today and Lil Nas X was clearly looking forward to it: Just 20 minutes after the album’s release, he shared a Spotify screenshot indicating that he was listening.

One song in particular, “Prayer,” got an emotional reaction out of him, as he tweeted, “this prayer song got me fckd up at the hotel [single tear emoji] this album got so much pain man.”

It makes sense that The Family is a personal album since Kevin Abstract is the only Brockhampton member on the project. He explained, “I understand that some of the fans are upset that no one is on the album but me. Over the past few years, the members of the band began to move our separate ways and focus on our individual careers and passions. With this project, a few of us were inspired to make something new that would bring closure to the past and set the table for all of us to finally be able to explore our individual futures. I hope you understand and enjoy the music.”

Listen to “Prayer” below.

The Family is out now via Question Everything/RCA Records. Get it here.